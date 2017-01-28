We thought Agyarko's 'bribe' cash was...

We thought Agyarko's 'bribe' cash was sitting allowance - Ayariga

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga says minority members of Parliament's Appointments Committee currently vetting nominees for various portfolios in the new government have had to return an amount of GHA 3000.00 doled out to each of them ostensibly to bribe them. Ayariga told Radio Gold on Friday that they had initially been handed the money by the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and assumed it was sitting allowance for members of the committee, only to later hear that the money had come from Energy Minister nominee, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, to influence his approval for the post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,344,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC