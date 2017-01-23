We may challenge legality of special ...

We may challenge legality of special prosecutor's office - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority in Parliament has served notice it may challenge the legality of President Nana Akufo-Addo's proposed Independent Prosecutor's office. Speaking to Citi News, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said this action could involve his side going to the Supreme Court.

Chicago, IL

