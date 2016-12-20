We have every reason to be proud of o...

We have every reason to be proud of our achievements - " Mahama

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

President Mahama has touted nation's achievements, saying Ghanaians have every reason to be proud of the successes chalked. In his final New Year Greetings to Ghanaians, President Mahama, who will in some six days hand over power to President-elect, Nana Addo also commended Ghanaians for ensuring peace and stability in the just ended elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,556

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC