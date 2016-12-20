We have every reason to be proud of our achievements - " Mahama
President Mahama has touted nation's achievements, saying Ghanaians have every reason to be proud of the successes chalked. In his final New Year Greetings to Ghanaians, President Mahama, who will in some six days hand over power to President-elect, Nana Addo also commended Ghanaians for ensuring peace and stability in the just ended elections.
