Video: I prepared and sold Kenkey to make a living - SP Kofi Sarpong

Superintendent of Police, Kofi Sarpong's triumph over the shackles of debilitating poverty and deprivation is a story fit for the Oscars. The gospel musician's fight with societal forces, even when there was no ray of hope, is one motivational story many need because it is filled with a complex equation of determination, hope and hard work.

Chicago, IL

