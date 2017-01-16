V/Region GES bemoans apathy in President's Independence Day Award

The Head of Basic Education for Ghana Education Service in the Volta Region, Togbe Dzidoah I, has expressed worry about the low turnout in the number of pupils who took part in this year's vetting for the President's Independence Day Awards. Since its inception in 1993, the President's Independence Day Awards celebrate pupils from each of the ten regions of Ghana, who have performed creditably in their Basic Education Certificate Examinations .

