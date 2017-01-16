V/Region GES bemoans apathy in Presid...

V/Region GES bemoans apathy in President's Independence Day Award

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Head of Basic Education for Ghana Education Service in the Volta Region, Togbe Dzidoah I, has expressed worry about the low turnout in the number of pupils who took part in this year's vetting for the President's Independence Day Awards. Since its inception in 1993, the President's Independence Day Awards celebrate pupils from each of the ten regions of Ghana, who have performed creditably in their Basic Education Certificate Examinations .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,186 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC