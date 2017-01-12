TUC asked Labour Minister-designate to be listening
The Trades Union Congress , has called on the Minister designate for Employment and Labour Relations to provide the platform for the views of the labour force when he assumes office. Mr Joshua Ansah, the Deputy Secretary General of TUC asked Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, to prioritise the labour issues and "take labour issues very serious".
