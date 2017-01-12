TUC asked Labour Minister-designate t...

TUC asked Labour Minister-designate to be listening

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Trades Union Congress , has called on the Minister designate for Employment and Labour Relations to provide the platform for the views of the labour force when he assumes office. Mr Joshua Ansah, the Deputy Secretary General of TUC asked Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, to prioritise the labour issues and "take labour issues very serious".

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,932,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC