Tigo upgrades network with dual carrier to up data speed
In pursuit of excellence in delivering the best network experience for customers, Mobile Network Operator, Tigo, is embarking on a dual carrier expansion project within the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions. Essentially this would double the offered speeds to Tigo 3G customers, in addition to improving clarity for voice calls.
