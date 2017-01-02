Tigo festival of lights and music was a movie

For the very first time in the history of the Republic of Ghana, the country was ushered into the new year with a spectacular Festival of Lights and Music organized by telecommunication network, Tigo. With some of the best performers thrilling a multitude gathered for the epic experience at the Junction Mall - Nungua, one could only act like Oliver Twist, ask for more and never wish the night was never over.

