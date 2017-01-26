Takoradi port receives largest vessels in 89 years

The Takoradi Port has received its first largest vessels since it was established in 1928 due to the ongoing construction of the bulk jetty. Speaking to Radio360 news in Takoradi during a tour of the jetty, the Public Affairs and Marketing Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority ; Takoradi Port, Peter Armoo Bediako, he said due the first 200 metres of the intended 800metres of the Bulk jetty constructed, the Takoradi Port has been able to berth 2 large vessels namely M.V. Josco Fuzhou which is 197metres and M.V. Iris Oldendorf which is 200 metres which both will be sailing with a draft base of 11.7metres and 13.5metres respectively.

