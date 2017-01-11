Supreme Court to hear Gitmo 2 case Feb 8
The Supreme Court has fixed February 8 to commence hearing into the case in which the government was being challenged for allegedly bringing into the country two former Guantanamo Bay detainees without recourse to the laws of the land. This was after the court had struck out issues three and four, which boarded on the sovereignty of the United States.
