Supreme Court to hear Gitmo 2 case Feb 8

Supreme Court to hear Gitmo 2 case Feb 8

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Supreme Court has fixed February 8 to commence hearing into the case in which the government was being challenged for allegedly bringing into the country two former Guantanamo Bay detainees without recourse to the laws of the land. This was after the court had struck out issues three and four, which boarded on the sovereignty of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,716 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC