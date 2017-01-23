Stranded Ghanaians will be assisted to return - Ayorkor Botchway
Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botcway, the Ministerial nominee for Foreign Affairs, said Monday there is the need to educate stranded Ghanaians abroad, who had no documentation, to return home rather than being maltreated in those countries. The Communications Consultant, who is the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region, said the nation was ready to assist those who wished to return home to do so, so that they could reintegrate and make a living.
