Storm Energy Drink rides on EPL to reward consumers

It was an exciting weekend for lovers of English Premier League as Storm Energy Drink, a made in Ghana product from Kasapreko Company Limited rewarded football fans during Chelsea's 3-0 triumph over Leicester City last Saturday. Football fans who watched the game at selected bars and pubs in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi where Storm Energy Drink activations were ongoing won exciting prizes such as football boots, footballs, branded T-Shirts, free packets of drinks and other souvenirs.

