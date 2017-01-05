SONA 2017: Mahama urges Akufo-Addo to...

SONA 2017: Mahama urges Akufo-Addo to continue his 'left-over' projects

Outgoing President John Mahama has charged his successor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue with his government's uncompleted projects. Speaking to the nation in his final State of the Nations Address Thursday, the President said Ghana would be a better place if succeeding governments complete works of previous ones.

