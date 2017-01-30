Shippers wait scrapping of 2.1% Special Import Levy

Maritime sector actors say they cannot wait for the new government to scrap the 2.1 percent Special Import Levy , as well as the other tax cuts it promised, as they seek enhanced operating environment at the ports. Chairperson of the Greater Accra Regional Shipper Committee , Adobea Asiama-Aboagye, told the B&FT in an interview that: "The new government promised tax cuts; and for those of us in the shipping sector, we expect that the Special Import Levy will go."

