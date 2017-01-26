SAVE - "Ghana presents computers to Upper West Education Directorate

SAVE - "Ghana presents computers to U...

Sustainable Aid through Voluntary Establishment a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Tumu has presented 11 desktop computers and a laptop to the Upper West Regional Directorate of Education. The computers purchased at the cost of GHC 24,400.00 Ghana cedis are expected to enhance effective monitoring and supervision of teachers at school in order to improve on learning outcomes.

