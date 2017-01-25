Sanitation and job creation will be my immediate priorities - Ishmael Ashitey
The Greater Accra Regional Minister Designate Ishmael Ashitey has promised to clean the capital Accra and give it a fresh breathe when pass by Parliament as substantive Minister of the region. The Greater Accra Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party told Bright Kwesi Asempa, host of Onua Fm Morning show 'Yen Nsem Pa' that his immediate priority will be to ensure that within shortest possible time after taking office, Accra will be clean.
