Rousing welcome for Asomah-Cheremeh after Chiefs spat

Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party , Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh received a rousing welcome home following his nomination of the Regional Minister-designate. At a press conference Thursday, the chiefs revived claimed the NPP man disrespected the traditional authority after the Paramount Chief, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri, in October 2016, declared support for the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate John Mahama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.