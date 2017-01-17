Rawlings needed land for Foundation, not for personal use - " Aide
The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has explained why he once requested to be given some additional lands, after the state had already allocated a plot to him for the purposes of the establishment of the Rawlings Foundation. According to a statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, Communications Director at the Office of the former president "No lease agreement was reached with the government" on the matter despite he expressing interest in same.
