Railway Ministry Excites Essikado Residents
Residents in the Essikado constituency of the Western Region have expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating the Member of Parliament for the area, Joe Ghartey as Minister-designate for Railway Development. They said the minister would use his expertise to find lasting solutions to problems in Ghana's ailing railway sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC