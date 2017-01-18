Railway Ministry Excites Essikado Res...

Railway Ministry Excites Essikado Residents

15 hrs ago

Residents in the Essikado constituency of the Western Region have expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating the Member of Parliament for the area, Joe Ghartey as Minister-designate for Railway Development. They said the minister would use his expertise to find lasting solutions to problems in Ghana's ailing railway sector.

Chicago, IL

