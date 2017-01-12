Profiles of 3rd batch of ministerial nominees
President Nana Akufo-Addo named his third and final batch of ministerial appointments at the Flagstaff House today [Thursday]. He named 11 personalities bringing his total list of ministerial positions to 36. Akufo-Addo has named his former spokesperson, Mustapha Hamid, as the nominee for the Minister Information, and former Member of Parliament for Madina, Abubakar Boniface Siddique, as nominee for the Ministry of Inner cities and Zongo Development.
