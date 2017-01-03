Profile of Hon. Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye
Professor Michael Aaron Oquaye was born on 4th April 1944 to Mr. E.G.N. Oquaye of Osu, Accra and Mrs. Felicia Awusiki Oquaye, of Odumase-Krobo - the third of 7 children. He was brought up at Asamankese in the Eastern Region where he attended the Catholic and Presbyterian Schools before proceeding to Presec., Odumase-Krobo and Apam Secondary School , the University of Ghana, University of London and Lincoln 's Inn, London.
