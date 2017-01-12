PRO rejects plans to divide Gonjaland into two separate Regions

Relations Officer of the Gonjaland Youth Association Mr Mahama Haruna has disclosed that the Youth of Gonjaland will fight against the balkanization of Gonjaland. "I can assure you that not even a meter of Gonjaland would be added to the so-called Eastern Corridor Region because we would mobilize and fight against dividing Gonjaland into two separate Regions" he threatened.

