Private security laws will be enforced - Ambrose Dery
The Akufo-Addo-led government will follow existing laws enshrined in the 1992 Constitution in the engagement of private security in the country, Ambrose Dery, Minister-designate for the Interior, has said. Answering a question posed by Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, on day two of the vetting process on Saturday January 21, Mr Dery said: "In consonance with the constitution, Article 200 to be specific, I believe that His Excellency the president is going to ensure that there is a strict enforcement of existing legislation so as to create a conducive macro-environment for the private intervention and other interventions that we want."
