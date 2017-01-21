Private security laws will be enforced - Ambrose Dery

The Akufo-Addo-led government will follow existing laws enshrined in the 1992 Constitution in the engagement of private security in the country, Ambrose Dery, Minister-designate for the Interior, has said. Answering a question posed by Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, on day two of the vetting process on Saturday January 21, Mr Dery said: "In consonance with the constitution, Article 200 to be specific, I believe that His Excellency the president is going to ensure that there is a strict enforcement of existing legislation so as to create a conducive macro-environment for the private intervention and other interventions that we want."

