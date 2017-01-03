President-elect Nana Akufo Addo to build his political capital

By Cletus D Kuunifaa As many people are twisting their lips about Nana Akufo Addo's intent to move the Ghana National Petroleum Company headquarters to Takoradi, I just wondered about the idea of relocating the capital to a different location to decentralize and ease congestion? In one of his 'thank you' tours, the President-elect assured the Western regional house of chiefs that, he will relocate the headquarters of the Ghana National Petroleum Company to the region as he promised during his campaign. The President-elect also promised to make the region the hub of oil and gas when he assumes office.

