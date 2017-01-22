President Akufo-Addo pledges commitme...

President Akufo-Addo pledges commitment to address Importers' needs

President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised to resolve all challenges confronting Importers and Exporters in Ghana. The president made this statement when the Importers and Exporters Association paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

Chicago, IL

