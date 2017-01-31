President Akufo-Addo confirms he can't sleep

Less than a month after The aL-hAJJ reported of President Akufo-Addo having sleepless nights over how to redeem his numerous mouthwatering campaign promises to avoid incurring the wrath of 'impatient' Ghanaians, the President has been hinting of the daunting task ahead of him. Without openly admitting that he has been planning on how to convince Ghanaians that some of his promises may not be fulfilled, President Akufo-Addo has been lamenting how the erstwhile Mahama administration left behind a "poor economy."

