President Akufo-Addo confirms he can'...

President Akufo-Addo confirms he can't sleep

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Less than a month after The aL-hAJJ reported of President Akufo-Addo having sleepless nights over how to redeem his numerous mouthwatering campaign promises to avoid incurring the wrath of 'impatient' Ghanaians, the President has been hinting of the daunting task ahead of him. Without openly admitting that he has been planning on how to convince Ghanaians that some of his promises may not be fulfilled, President Akufo-Addo has been lamenting how the erstwhile Mahama administration left behind a "poor economy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC