PPP criticizes NPP chairman for defending attacks

The Progressive People's Party has strongly condemned recent comments by the acting chairman of the New Patriotic Party Freddie Blay who reportedly justified recent vandalism by supporters of the NPP. Freddie Blay argued in a media interview that the recent seizures of state officers by supporters were meant to protect the state institutions and prevent looting of state resources.

Chicago, IL

