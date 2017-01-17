Police nab six more over post-electio...

Police nab six more over post-election seizures, violence

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The six - Alex Asare, 43; Justice Appiah, 45; Yaa Achiaa; Emmanuel Asare; Joshua Owusu and Eric Amoyisi were all arrested in the Brong Ahafo region in connection with various offences. A statement issued by the police and signed by the Director/Public Affairs, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, said Alex Asare, said to be the 1st Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in Bechem allegedly led Justice Appiah to forcibly take over three toilet facilities at Derma, near Bechem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,537 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC