Police nab six more over post-election seizures, violence

The six - Alex Asare, 43; Justice Appiah, 45; Yaa Achiaa; Emmanuel Asare; Joshua Owusu and Eric Amoyisi were all arrested in the Brong Ahafo region in connection with various offences. A statement issued by the police and signed by the Director/Public Affairs, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, said Alex Asare, said to be the 1st Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in Bechem allegedly led Justice Appiah to forcibly take over three toilet facilities at Derma, near Bechem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.