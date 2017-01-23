Police nab - cab driver' who mastermi...

Police nab - cab driver' who masterminded robbery of gold dealer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Police in Brong Ahafo Region have arrested two persons who were part of a gang that robbed a gold dealer at gunpoint. The robbers stole about GHA 50,000 from the gold dealer, Sumaila Ibrahim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,586 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC