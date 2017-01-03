Pastor Soaries to Participate in Ghana's Inauguration of the...

Contact: Brianna Smallwood, First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens , 732-839-2429 FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- FBCLG Senior Pastor DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. is traveling to Ghana, West Africa to participate in Saturday's inauguration ceremonies of The President-Elect, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by special invitation of the Republic of Ghana. Soaries also will participate in a thanksgiving service Sunday in Kyebi, H.E. Akufo-Addo's hometown, at the invitation of King of Akyem Abuakwa, His Majesty Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

