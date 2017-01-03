Paa Kwasi Sam assumes leadership of t...

Paa Kwasi Sam assumes leadership of the Ghanaian Community in Chicago.

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Chicago Illinois December 8 2017:Barely 24 hours after a peaceful transfer of power in Ghana, the Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago, GNC, followed suit when Mr. Paa Kwasi Sam and his executives were sworn into office for a three-year term. Ironically, like the winning party in Ghana, Mr. Sam also campaigned on the platform of change! He successfully challenged his former boss , the incumbent and outgoing President, Mr. Ebenezer Antwi-Nsiah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,501

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC