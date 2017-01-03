Paa Kwasi Sam assumes leadership of the Ghanaian Community in Chicago.
Chicago Illinois December 8 2017:Barely 24 hours after a peaceful transfer of power in Ghana, the Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago, GNC, followed suit when Mr. Paa Kwasi Sam and his executives were sworn into office for a three-year term. Ironically, like the winning party in Ghana, Mr. Sam also campaigned on the platform of change! He successfully challenged his former boss , the incumbent and outgoing President, Mr. Ebenezer Antwi-Nsiah.
