Opuni should have been beaten and dragged out of office - " Anthony Nukpenu
Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress is excited Chief Executive of the Cocobod, Dr. Stephen Opuni has been sacked. According to Anthony Nukpenu, the Akufo-Addo government treated him [Opuni] with kid gloves by serving him a letter because "they should have sent boys to throw him out".
