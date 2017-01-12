Opuni should have been beaten and dra...

Opuni should have been beaten and dragged out of office - " Anthony Nukpenu

16 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress is excited Chief Executive of the Cocobod, Dr. Stephen Opuni has been sacked. According to Anthony Nukpenu, the Akufo-Addo government treated him [Opuni] with kid gloves by serving him a letter because "they should have sent boys to throw him out".

Chicago, IL




