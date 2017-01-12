Nsotreman Rural Bank to leverage micr...

Nsotreman Rural Bank to leverage micro finance for growth

Read more: GhanaWeb

The Nsoatreman Rural Bank Limited at Nsoatre in the Sunyani West District of the Brong Ahafo Region has earmarked micro finance as a key operational strategy to drive its growth for 2017. With a 20 year experience in the micro finance sector under its belt, the bank is optimistic of roping in more customers, especially small-scale traders and farmers within its operational area.

