Nsotreman Rural Bank to leverage micro finance for growth

The Nsoatreman Rural Bank Limited at Nsoatre in the Sunyani West District of the Brong Ahafo Region has earmarked micro finance as a key operational strategy to drive its growth for 2017. With a 20 year experience in the micro finance sector under its belt, the bank is optimistic of roping in more customers, especially small-scale traders and farmers within its operational area.

