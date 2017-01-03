NPP's planned SADA restructuring unnecessary - " Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak, has described as a waste of resources the New Patriotic Party's plan to restructure the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority , into the Northern Development Authority . President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had early on reaffirmed his commitment to restructure the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority .

