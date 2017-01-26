NPP youth organizer reverses curse on EC boss et al
The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party has reversed a curse he invoked on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Charlotte Osei ahead of the December 7 general election. Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC, Wednesday morning poured libation and cut the throat of a sheep to appease the gods.
