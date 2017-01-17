NPP youth group lauds Nana Addo for Baffour Awuah's appointment

A group, Patriotic Youth, affiliated to the New Patriotic Party in the Sunyani West Constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region, has commended President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo for the appointment of Ignatius Baffour Awuah as Minister for Employment and Labour Relations Designate. The group conveyed their commendation in a statement signed by its convener Korang Takyi Frank.

