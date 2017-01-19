NPP should laud police boldness over ...

NPP should laud police boldness over arrest of party agents - security expert

A security expert has entreated the governing New Patriotic Party to desist from vilifying the police over the arrest of some party agents for allegedly inciting violence post-December 7 elections. Speaking to Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM's Top Story programme Wednesday, the Head of Research Department at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre said, "NPP operatives must feel proud that under [their] administration the police have been bold."

Chicago, IL

