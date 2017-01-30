NPP Loyal Ladies pledge support for entrepreneurial initiatives in the country
A volunteer youth wing of the governing New Patriotic Party , the NPP Loyal Ladies, has expressed its commitment to support entrepreneurial and skills development activities in the country. As part of this initiative, the group is expected to provide vocational training to the youth, especially women, in areas such as soap making, dress making, and catering.
