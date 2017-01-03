NPP challenges results in 3 constitue...

NPP challenges results in 3 constituencies

6 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The New Patriotic Party has filed a petition at the High Court challenging parliamentary results of three constituencies in the Brong Ahafo Region. According to the party, there were irregularities during voting as well as discrepancies with the results of the Asunafo South, Banda and Pru West constituencies, ultimately affecting the results of the polls.

Chicago, IL

