Nine things President Akufo-Addo must do in his first 100 days in office
By Edward Ackah-Nyamike On 7th January 2017 Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the 5th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana after a convincing victory in the 2016 Presidential Election. As has become the convention, the first assessment of Nana Addo's performance as President shall be based on his first hundred days in the highest office of the land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Thu
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC