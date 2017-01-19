NGO donates to Domsesere school
A non-governmental organisation, Dream in Action Foundation has donated learning materials worth about GHc 2,000 to the Domsesere MA Primary School at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region. The Donation which took place on Tuesday at the school premises was part of the organization's humanitarian activities dubbed "Donate for Education Project."
