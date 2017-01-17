'Never did I say only Akans should lead Ghana' - Marfo
Senior Minister-designate Yaw Osafo Maafo has denied ever saying or implying that only Ghanaians from five resource-rich regions in the country should lead Ghana. In February 2015, Mr Maafo was reported as saying even though about 90 percent of Ghana's natural resources are concentrated in mainly Akan-speaking regions of the country, it is people who come from regions without resources who are governing the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Thu
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC