'Never did I say only Akans should lead Ghana' - Marfo

Senior Minister-designate Yaw Osafo Maafo has denied ever saying or implying that only Ghanaians from five resource-rich regions in the country should lead Ghana. In February 2015, Mr Maafo was reported as saying even though about 90 percent of Ghana's natural resources are concentrated in mainly Akan-speaking regions of the country, it is people who come from regions without resources who are governing the country.

