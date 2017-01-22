Negative propaganda destroyed PSIs - " Alan
The trade and industry minister-designate, Alan Kyeremanten, has stated that the Presidential Special Initiatives introduced by the Kufuor administration failed because of "negative propaganda." According to him, the PSIs would have been the most successful industrial intervention, but for partisanship.
