NDC Volta Caucus nominates James Klus...

NDC Volta Caucus nominates James Kluste Avedzi as Minority Leader

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Volta Regional Caucus in Parliament of the National Democratic Congress has nominated the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi for the Minority Leader position of the 7th Parliament of the Fourth Republic to be constituted on January 7. The 25 member group is confident that their candidate who's also the Member of Parliament for Ketu North will receive the endorsement of the party. Hon. James Klutse Avedzi has in the soon to be dissolved 6th Parliament vehemently defended the government when it comes to issues of loan agreements to be entered into by the Republic of Ghana and has constantly been engaged in heated arguments with the Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,792 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,463

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC