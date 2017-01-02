NDC Volta Caucus nominates James Kluste Avedzi as Minority Leader

The Volta Regional Caucus in Parliament of the National Democratic Congress has nominated the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi for the Minority Leader position of the 7th Parliament of the Fourth Republic to be constituted on January 7. The 25 member group is confident that their candidate who's also the Member of Parliament for Ketu North will receive the endorsement of the party. Hon. James Klutse Avedzi has in the soon to be dissolved 6th Parliament vehemently defended the government when it comes to issues of loan agreements to be entered into by the Republic of Ghana and has constantly been engaged in heated arguments with the Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.

