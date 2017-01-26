NDC agents expose fraud in party

National Democratic Congress ward executives and party agents in the Kintampo North constituency have registered their displeasure about "some financial malfeasance perpetrated by some constituency executives." "These known executives callously masterminded the misappropriation and squander of party agents/ prompters allowance in last year's December 7 general elections," they said in a statement issued at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region.

