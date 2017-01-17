National Security Ministry will ensure accountability - " Kan-Dapaah
The National Security Minister nominee, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has said the introduction of a National Security Minister will enhance government's accountability to the people on the security front. President Nana Akufo-Addo has already said the newly-created ministry will ensure a balance of security and freedom for in the security sector.
