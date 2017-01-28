Nana's men approved despite Ayariga's bribe claim

After an intensive engagement for consensus building with members of the minority National Democratic Congress in parliament - who were very determined to torpedo the approval of Senior Minister-designate, Yaw Osafo-Maafo and Minister-designate for Energy, Boakye Agyarko - the two, together with others, were yesterday approved. The two nominees were summoned to the house but their approval travelled late into the evening when the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and other members from his side, contributing to the debate on the motion to approve the nominees, strongly objected to the idea because of certain 'serious' statements they were said to have made before the Appointments Committee.

