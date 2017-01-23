Nana names Regional Ministers

23 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to name his first batch of Regional Ministerial nominees today. According to sources, President Akufo-Addo who visited the New Patriotic Party headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra, yesterday amid wild jubilation by party members, said he dropped the hint last week at a function with party executives in Accra.

Chicago, IL

