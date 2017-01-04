MTN Dashes Hampers To 200 Christmas Babies
As part of the end-of-year activities of the MTN Ghana Foundation, employee volunteers of MTN Ghana have distributed hampers worth GHA 36, 000 to over 200 babies born on Christmas day across the country. The hampers, each comprising blankets, diapers, towels, shawls, bibs, toiletries, clothes and other baby essentials were distributed to mothers in 11 hospitals in four regions of Ghana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC