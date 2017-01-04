MTN Dashes Hampers To 200 Christmas Babies

As part of the end-of-year activities of the MTN Ghana Foundation, employee volunteers of MTN Ghana have distributed hampers worth GHA 36, 000 to over 200 babies born on Christmas day across the country. The hampers, each comprising blankets, diapers, towels, shawls, bibs, toiletries, clothes and other baby essentials were distributed to mothers in 11 hospitals in four regions of Ghana.

