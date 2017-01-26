Mr Eazi to headline Ghana Independence Special concert in NYC
Starboy Worldwide and Meister Music signee Mr Eazi is set to headline Ghana's Independence Day Concert on March 11 in New York City. The concert will be held in commemoration of Ghana @ 60 celebrations in the United State of America, and is expected to attract the Ghanaian community to the Playstation Theatre.
